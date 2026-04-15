A Fast Food Drive-Thru Worker Got Frustrated With A Customer Who Wouldn’t Give Them All The Necessary Details To Complete Her Order

It’s a rule that we should all live by…

If you don’t know what you want to order, don’t get in the drive-thru.

It sounds like common sense…but some folks haven’t figured it out yet.

A drive-thru worker talked about what happened when a customer really got on their nerves.

Check out what went down.

Macchiato Confusion. “I work in fast food. I have this customer who comes to the speaker and she’s like, I want a coffee and I’m like what kind of coffee and start naming off what we have. I get to macchiato and she’s like yes, that. I then proceed to ask her what size she would like and she’s like a caramel macchiato and I I ask her again and she’s like that’s all I need and drives around to the window to pay.

This wasn’t going well…

I ask her at the window what size did she want and she’s said small and then I’m like did you want it hot or cold. Tell me why this woman said both. I stared at her for like three seconds in the most deadpan look I could muster. I straight up told her I don’t know how we’re gonna do that, I mean it comes out the machine hot (yes I know that with an iced drink it comes out with cold milk).

Wow…

Then she proceeds to say they gave it to me yesterday, it had ice in it.

IF IT HAD ICE IN IT THAT MEANS IT WAS COLLLLLDDDDDD. I didn’t say anything else and just rung her up for an small iced caramel macchiato.”

And this is what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

And another reader weighed in.

Well, that customer seems completely annoying…

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.