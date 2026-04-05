April 5, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Homeowner Has Some Pretty Interesting Bar Stools

by Matthew Gilligan

chairs in a kitchen

TikTok/@springcreekrevival

This is so cool!

A homeowner named Jess took TikTok viewers inside her house and showed them the unique bar stools she has in her kitchen.

chairs in a kitchen

TikTok/@springcreekrevival

Jess said, “Don’t you love the hanging bar stools?”

She added, “It’s one of my favorite things.”

Jess then said, “They are fixed to the countertop in pairs, and you just kind of swing them out and sit down.”

chairs in a kitchen

TikTok/@springcreekrevival

Jess continued, “And it keeps your bar stools from ending up all over the house.”

She then showed her cat snoozing and told viewers, “And also provides a nice, safe place for my kitty to nap.”

chairs in a kitchen

TikTok/@springcreekrevival

Take a look at the video.

@springcreekrevival

Replying to @Sundance EDIT: they are not fixed to the countertop! these are the best with kids! So easy to vacuum under too #80shome #oldhome #housetour #80saesthetic

♬ Cute and Cozy – Neyaraf

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.03.53 AM A Homeowner Has Some Pretty Interesting Bar Stools

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.04.05 AM A Homeowner Has Some Pretty Interesting Bar Stools

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.04.18 AM A Homeowner Has Some Pretty Interesting Bar Stools

We’re pretty sure you’ve never seen bar stools like these before.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

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