A Homeowner Has Some Pretty Interesting Bar Stools
by Matthew Gilligan
This is so cool!
A homeowner named Jess took TikTok viewers inside her house and showed them the unique bar stools she has in her kitchen.
Jess said, “Don’t you love the hanging bar stools?”
She added, “It’s one of my favorite things.”
Jess then said, “They are fixed to the countertop in pairs, and you just kind of swing them out and sit down.”
Jess continued, “And it keeps your bar stools from ending up all over the house.”
She then showed her cat snoozing and told viewers, “And also provides a nice, safe place for my kitty to nap.”
Take a look at the video.
@springcreekrevival
Replying to @Sundance EDIT: they are not fixed to the countertop! these are the best with kids! So easy to vacuum under too #80shome #oldhome #housetour #80saesthetic
Now check out what viewers had to say about this.
This person chimed in.
Another TikTokker spoke up.
And this viewer shared their thoughts.
We’re pretty sure you’ve never seen bar stools like these before.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.