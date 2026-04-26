A Hotel Worker Sounded Off About Their Penny-Pinching Boss Who Won’t Ever Give Guests Any Breaks Whatsoever

A good manager knows when to give customers a deal.

Because that’s how you get repeat customers, right?

Well, the boss who this person wrote about apparently didn’t get that memo, and they explained how his management style is a huge turn-off.

Read on and get all the details below.

Can’t even be nice if I wanted to. “I’m currently 4 months in on my first job as an front office assistant. Working at a boutique hotel with 40 rooms. With quite an outstanding sea view compared to any other location in the city.

Nobody likes to work for folks like this…

My manager is a very money hungry guy and doesn’t like to give stuff out for free. Which makes it very difficult for me to give our guests a pleasant experience during their stay. Here’s a few points; There was this one long-staying guest who stayed with us for about 60 consecutive nights. There was this one time where he came to the front desk and asked for a late check out. Normally, we are only allowed to authorize 30 minutes later to the guest. Anything later needs the OM’s approval, or needs a fee. It didn’t feel morally right to ask the guest to pay extra after they’ve given us so much business. He was such a friendly and honest guest as well, one time he broke the bathroom scale but instantly offered to pay compensation with no hassle, which I really appreciated.

This is not good customer service.

On top of that, if another guest notes down on their special requests that it’ll be their birthday/anniversary on the day of their reservation, we aren’t allowed to prepare anything for free. May I get a few balloons for free? I’ll need to reply with: ‘Only if you buy birthday package for just US$90?’ Maybe a free upgrade? Then I’d say ‘I’ll have to upsell you, for at least US$30 per night’. There’s no leeway for me to give the guests more personalized service without asking them for more money. Even if the higher tier rooms are available during a low occupancy night, we’re never allowed to do upgrades unless it is paid for. The same applies even if you are one of our regular guests. I’m not sure if other hotels out there are more lenient with this kind of stuff or if it’s a normal thing across all hotels.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

And another reader shared a story.

This is no way to run a business!

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