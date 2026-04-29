A Husband Said He Wants His Teacher Wife To Stay At Home With Their Kids And A Man Blew Up On Him About It

Everyone has the right to their own opinion…

But that doesn’t mean it will always be well-received.

A man wrote the story below and talked about why his comments about his wife led to a bit of a blow-up with someone.

Check out what happened.

AITA for saying I wouldn’t want my wife to work hard? “I (37M) am married to my wife (33F). My wife is a school teacher. I am a petroleum engineer. Me and my wife live a very comfortable life. We have 3 kids. I told her if she ever wants to, she can come home and stay with our kids, and I’ll support the family. She was thankful, but she has an extreme passion for teaching. I was having dinner with my friends. A friend of my friend, Justin, tagged along this time. I was telling my friends how I offered for my wife to come home.

Here it comes…

Justin started looking at me weirdly. He asked me why would I ask my wife to be a housewife. He said “Do you know what women have to go through”. I told him I don’t I just don’t want my wife to have to work hard.

That didn’t go over well…

He went an a whole rant telling me about how I was being extremely misogynistic and uncaring to my own wife. He said I need to reevaluate myself. He said he didn’t want to dine with me and got up and walked out. AITA?”

Here’s what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual didn’t hold back.

Another reader spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

This fella might have taken his words a little too personally…

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.