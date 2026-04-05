April 5, 2026 at 4:55 am

A Man Showed Off The Unique 1970s Couch He Bought

by Matthew Gilligan

man on a couch

TikTok/@tony.thoughts

This couch looks like it’s straight out of Boogie Nights!

A man named Tony posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the slick 1970s couch he bought, and it’s really something else!

man on a couch

TikTok/@tony.thoughts

Tony laid on his couch and wrote in the video’s text overlay, “Dream couch acquired.”

The 1970s couch features dune-like patterns rising from it.

man on a couch

TikTok/@tony.thoughts

This couch looks pretty cozy!

The video’s caption reads, “Movie nights on this is so fun.”

No doubt about that!

man on a couch

TikTok/@tony.thoughts

Take a look at the video.

@tony.thoughts

Movie nights on this is so fun #dunecouch

♬ Pink + White – Frank Ocean

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 12.14.29 PM A Man Showed Off The Unique 1970s Couch He Bought

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 12.14.38 PM A Man Showed Off The Unique 1970s Couch He Bought

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 12.14.48 PM A Man Showed Off The Unique 1970s Couch He Bought

You’ve probably never seen a couch quite like this one before…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

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