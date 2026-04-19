A Man’s Girlfriend Wants To Trim His Beard, But He Won’t Let Her Because He Thinks She’ll Do A Bad Job

Some men are pretty darn serious about their facial hair!

And the guy who wrote the story below is drawing a line in the sand when it comes to his girlfriend messing with his beard.

Read his story below and see what you think.

AITA for not letting my partner trim my beard? “My partner and I moved to Thailand last year I have grown a beard. Admittedly I do look a bit homeless now and I have agreed to tidy up my appearance and start trimming. I thought we had a good plan on trimming / tidying my sideburns and cutting my hair a bit, but my partner insisted that she wanted to personally cut parts of my beard with scissors.

Ummm, no.

When I said I didn’t want her to do this she became mad/upset with me and accused me of not trusting her. She said she has cut/shaved many other guys beards including her dad and that after 6 years together I should trust her by now. At first I brought up the fact that she says she doesn’t know how to use a knife and that when we cook / prepare food that I have to do all the cutting because she was “never shown how to use a knife before” but she rejected this saying that scissors were different and she was only going to use the small travel scissors we have. I apologized for bringing up the knife thing and for making her feel like I didn’t trust her and I agreed again that I needed to tidy up my appearance.

This keeps getting more complicated.

But I did say that I think it is unfair to judge me against all these “other guys” who have allowed her to shave them and that ultimately how my beard is trimmed is my choice and trying to guilt-trip me into allowing her to do it was emotional manipulation. I was hoping she would accept this point and meet me halfway, but she didn’t. She said that while I can have a say about how my beard is trimmed, my words have consequences and my words have now made her feel like I don’t trust her after 6 years together. I feel quite chilled from this argument. I am not even too bothered regarding the beard. I am not a professional Father Christmas impersonator or anything. But I just can’t help but feel that I shouldn’t back down from this. Like surely, I reserve the right to have a final say on this? AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said he’s NTA.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this person had a lot to say.

He’s not letting her near his face with a pair of scissors!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.