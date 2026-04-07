April 7, 2026 at 4:55 am

‘Been into my living room, too?!’ – A Pet Owner Discovered Some Creepy Footprints In Her House After She Left Her Cat Door Open

by Matthew Gilligan

prints on a floor

TikTok/@_ells444

Well, this is pretty terrifying…

A woman named Ellie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she became alarmed after an unexpected creature tracked paw prints in her house.

paw prints on a floor

TikTok/@_ells444

The video’s text overlay reads, “My dad went around to feed my cat and my kitchen looked like this…”

Viewers can clearly see what appear to be paw prints on the floor.

Ellie  showed the size of a print compared to her hand.

paw prints on a floor

TikTok/@_ells444

The prints led to Ellie’s living room and she wrote in another text overlay, “Been into my living room, too?!”

The TikTokker said she ordered a security camera for her house because she was freaked out by the incident.

Ellie wrote in the video’s caption, “If anyone knows what animal these prints look like that’d be great.”

paw prints on a floor

TikTok/@_ells444

Take a look at the video.

@_ells444

if anyone knows what animal these prints look like that’d be great🤣 #wildanimals #catsoftiktok #intruder #cat #wildlife

♬ original sound – .*peepᖭི༏ᖫྀ

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person has an idea…

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 9.24.28 AM Been into my living room, too?! A Pet Owner Discovered Some Creepy Footprints In Her House After She Left Her Cat Door Open

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 9.24.52 AM Been into my living room, too?! A Pet Owner Discovered Some Creepy Footprints In Her House After She Left Her Cat Door Open

And this TikTokker has a theory…

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 9.25.05 AM Been into my living room, too?! A Pet Owner Discovered Some Creepy Footprints In Her House After She Left Her Cat Door Open

It looks like some kind of creature of the night wandered into her house…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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