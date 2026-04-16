A Shopper Scored A Sweet Pair Of Boots For Only $10 At A Thrift Store

Shopping at thrift stores can be pretty dull and uneventful most of the time, but once in a while, people hit the jackpot!

A TikTokker named Samantha posted a video and showed folks the big-time score she stumbled upon at a second-hand shop.

The video showed Samantha at the register in the thrift store and she was holding a pair of leopard-skin boots.

She said, “Ten bucks? Can’t beat it.”

The woman working at the store replied, “Congratulations.”

Samantha then walked outside the store and her friend asked her, “Are you happy?”

The TikTokker replied, “She was so mad that that was priced at $9.99, you guys.”

She added, “She was like, ‘Who did that?’ And I was like, ‘Can I just pay for it and leave now, please?'”

Samantha then showed off the leopard skin boots.

She said, “Leopard just finds me at this point.”

She added, “I clocked them so quick and I’m like, I can tell that’s real. She clocked it so quick too.”

In the video’s text overlay, Samantha wrote, “When the checkout lady at the thrift even recognizes a designer find, and for $10?!”

The caption reads, “Another designer thrift find for the books!”

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker has been there.

And this individual asked a question.

She was pretty fired up about this thrift store score!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.