A Traveler Had An Interesting Way Of Calming Down Her Cat On The Animal’s First Plane Ride

Cats and dogs aren’t big fans of flying on airplanes, huh?

And can you blame them?

It can be pretty stressful for human beings to get on planes, so you can only imagine how our furry friends feel when they get on board.

A TikTokker named Katie posted a video and showed folks how she calmed down her cat when they took a flight.

The video’s text overlay reads, “My grandmother passed away unexpectedly yesterday, so I quickly bought a flight back home. I don’t have anyone to watch my cat for, I don’t even know how long, so she came to Texas with me.”

Katie’s cat was in a pet carrier on the plane in the video.

She wrote in the text overlay, “My cat’s first time on the plane and she was meowing so I gave her the iPad and she passed out.”

Katie’s cat was nice and relaxed, watching the iPad.

This is a good pet hack!

Here’s the video.

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this individual has a question…

Cats can be just like kids…and you gotta calm ’em down any way you can!

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