A Woman Got Upset When Her Boyfriend Told Her She’ll Be By Herself At A Wedding Because He Has To Participate In The Event

Going to a wedding where you don’t know anyone isn’t much fun.

And, on top of that, if your date isn’t going to spend any time with you at the wedding, well, that’s just a double-whammy.

The woman who wrote the story below isn’t happy that her boyfriend will be occupied at an upcoming wedding and she’ll be left to fend for herself in a sea of strangers.

Check out what she had to say.

Flew across the country to sit by myself the entire time as a +1. “My partner and I have just flown to the other side of the country for his friend’s wedding. I don’t know anyone at this wedding except my partner. I don’t even know the bride or groom.

What the heck?!?!

I’ve just found out that I’ll be getting ready for the wedding alone, arriving alone, likely spending the ceremony alone, and I’m also sat at a table alone with strangers while my partner will be at the head table. I’m pretty upset. We were only informed about this two days ago and today is the wedding. He’s not even a traditional “best man,” but the friend wants to have all his male best friends sitting beside him (instead of any family). I’ll be sat with the other people who already know each other. If I knew this, I wouldn’t have gone.

She’s pretty annoyed about this.

I have pretty severe social anxiety and potential (mild) autism (I haven’t been diagnosed with autism but my loved ones always say they think I am). Socializing with people I don’t know is extremely hard for me and I don’t know how to make small talk. If I’m in a group with people I don’t know, I’m usually mute the entire time. I’ve been like this my entire life and it’s really embarrassing. I don’t really have a reason for this post, I just wanted to vent, I guess.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

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That’s gonna a LONELY wedding for her…

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