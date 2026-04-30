April 30, 2026 at 4:47 am

A Woman Stopped Doomscrolling For 50 Days And Talked About How It Affected Her

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@ionasarchive

Is doomscrolling bad for our brains and our mental health?

A lot of us would venture to say that it is…but we keep on doing it anyway.

But a TikTokker named Iona tried a different approach and she told viewers how her experiment went.

woman talking about doomscrolling

TikTok/@ionasarchive

Iona told viewers, “I stopped doomscrolling for about 50 days now, and this is what happened.”

She explained, “I basically have my brain back. Originally I wanted to do 35 days, which I already surpassed.”

Iona continued, “Here’s my takeaway from being off social media: I have my brain back. That’s all it is. I have ideas back. Dopamine levels are regulated.”

She added, “Before, I used to open up my phone all the time and get a hit of dopamine. Now, there are no more hits of dopamine, which is completely fine.”

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@ionasarchive

Iona then said, “I just feel completely regulated and calm. I would highly suggest, 10 out of 10, would recommend. I think everybody should try it to reset.”

She added, “I also feel like I got my style back. I’m not influenced by other people because I’m not scrolling anymore. Your most authentic self starts to come back because you’re not seeing what other people are doing. You can tune in to yourself.”

Iona wrote in the video’s caption, “You need to do it at least once.”

woman talking about doomscrolling

TikTok/@ionasarchive

Check out the video.

@ionasarchive

You need to do it at least once. #fyp #fy #discipline #mindsetmotivation #socialmediadetox

♬ original sound – Iona

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 3.25.22 PM A Woman Stopped Doomscrolling For 50 Days And Talked About How It Affected Her

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 3.25.29 PM A Woman Stopped Doomscrolling For 50 Days And Talked About How It Affected Her

And this individual made a good point…

x A Woman Stopped Doomscrolling For 50 Days And Talked About How It Affected Her

Maybe all of us need to take a bit of a break from doomscrolling…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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