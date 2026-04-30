A Woman Stopped Doomscrolling For 50 Days And Talked About How It Affected Her

Is doomscrolling bad for our brains and our mental health?

A lot of us would venture to say that it is…but we keep on doing it anyway.

But a TikTokker named Iona tried a different approach and she told viewers how her experiment went.

Iona told viewers, “I stopped doomscrolling for about 50 days now, and this is what happened.”

She explained, “I basically have my brain back. Originally I wanted to do 35 days, which I already surpassed.”

Iona continued, “Here’s my takeaway from being off social media: I have my brain back. That’s all it is. I have ideas back. Dopamine levels are regulated.”

She added, “Before, I used to open up my phone all the time and get a hit of dopamine. Now, there are no more hits of dopamine, which is completely fine.”

Iona then said, “I just feel completely regulated and calm. I would highly suggest, 10 out of 10, would recommend. I think everybody should try it to reset.”

She added, “I also feel like I got my style back. I’m not influenced by other people because I’m not scrolling anymore. Your most authentic self starts to come back because you’re not seeing what other people are doing. You can tune in to yourself.”

Iona wrote in the video’s caption, “You need to do it at least once.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person asked a question.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this individual made a good point…

Maybe all of us need to take a bit of a break from doomscrolling…

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