A Woman Talked About Her Roommate’s Nighttime Routine…That Takes Three Hours

Everyone has their own specific routine before bedtime.

For example, I like to read for about 30 to 45 minutes and then it’s time to hit the hay and get a good night’s sleep.

A TikTokker named Lena showed viewers what her roommate does before she goes to bed every night…

And let’s just say that it’s pretty intense, because it takes three hours!

Lena’s roommate got her bedroom ready for her slumber.

She shut the blinds, covered the windows with her curtain, and got her bed ready for sleep by rearranging her pillows and blankets.

Then, it was time to pick out her outfit for the following day and to put her backpack next to her outfit for the next day.

In the bathroom, Lena’s roommate said, “I floss, brush, mouthwash, then I take off my makeup with cleansing oil, do my micellar water, brush my hair, take my contacts out, and then I’ll take a shower.”

The woman also said that she listens to the same playlist every time she takes a shower.

Lena’s roommate then got busy with her skincare and hair routine.

And then she moved on to cleaning her nails, following by “TV time.”

The woman watched TV on a tablet in her bed and cleared out some emails on her phone.

After that, she cut the fingers off of disposable gloves to wear while she sleeps to help with her eczema.

She then took her nighttime pills, closed all the tabs on her phone, turned on her white noise app, and got her various alarms set for the following morning.

Lena’s roommate hit the bathroom one final time and put her retainer in before pulling up a book she wanted to listen to before she went to sleep.

And don’t forget about her lip care products, her eye drops, and her nasal spray!

In the caption, Lena said her roommate “is the only person I know who’s night time routine includes cutting the fingers off of gloves.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker made a request.



This seems a bit extreme, don’t you think…?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.