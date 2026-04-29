A Woman Was Asked To Participate In Her Cousin’s Wedding, But She Doesn’t Want To Do It Because She’d Have To Walk Down The Aisle With Another Woman

It’s interesting what sets off certain people as far as what ignites their jealousy.

Some people are as low-key as it comes and others, well, let’s just say that they have some issues if their partner has any kind of contact with other people.

A woman wrote the story below and explained why she’s considering not going to her cousin’s wedding because her partner is uncomfortable with her walking down the aisle with another woman.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here.

AITA for not attending my cousin’s wedding? “My cousin (27F) invited me to her wedding and I accepted back then. The invite came roughly a year before the celebration. We don’t live in the same country so I told her that most likely I would attend unless something unexpected happened that would make it impossible to travel. I was offered to be a groomsman and my mom told me that I was expected to walk into the church with another woman from a different family that I never had contact before. The issue is, I (30M) have a partner (28M) because of the distance and travel costs, we decided that I would go alone (we’re also saving money for our house but that’s a different story).

Not everyone is happy about this…

I brought this issue with my partner and he was offended by it, I agree that it’s inconsiderate, specially since they know that I’m not single, so I told my cousin that would be nice if I would just be a regular guest. My mom said that “it’s not a big deal” and “she just wants to give you a spotlight on the wedding”, while my partner says that “they’re just using you as decoration.” I don’t want to cause a fuss at the family but I did not decide yet, if I avoid going because of this, AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual said she’s to blame.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader had a lot to say.

She’s found herself in an awkward situation…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.