A Woman Who’s Been Collecting Hair From Her Shower For Almost Six Years Decided To Call It Quits

You never really know what kind of content is going to blow up on TikTok…and this might leave you scratching your head in confusion.

A woman named Ashley, who goes by the TikTok handle “Really Rapunzel,” started saving hair from her shower in 2020.

She has more than 400,000 followers on TikTok, and she recently posted a video to let her fans know that she’s now out of the hair-collecting business.

The video’s text overlay reads, “After nearly six years, it’s time to close a chapter.”

Ashley taped the hair she’d collected to a wall.

She then added some more hair to the double-sided tape.

Ashley measured the length of the hair on the wall and it came out to just about 58 inches.

Well, at least now she has a nice souvenir…

The video’s caption reads, “Thanks to all my 2020 OGs.”

Check out the video.

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person was shocked.

Another individual weighed in.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Well, this is an…interesting hobby…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!