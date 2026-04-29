A Woman’s Grandmother Wants Her To Dye Her Purple Hair To A Normal Color, But She Wants To Keep It The Way It Is

It’s probably a pretty good guess to assume that most older folks are not huge fans of wildly-colored hair.

And this story proves that point in a big way!

Check out what this woman had to say about a dilemma she’s having with her grandma and her hair color.

Get started now!

AITA for not wanting to dye my hair for a family cruise? “I (F) have recently gotten into dyeing my hair bright colors. It’s purple right now and I really like it.

But…

But my Grandma told me she doesn’t like it because “makes people stare” and she felt uncomfortable when we went out shopping. I get what she was saying but it’s not like people were looking at her as I’m the one with bright purple hair. This was also a problem because a couple weeks after the cruise my cousin is getting married and told me she doesn’t want me having bright hair for any photos. I’m not even a bridesmaid and I’ll probably only be in a couple photos, but that’s not the point of this post.

She’s getting a lot of grief about this.

My grandma told me that if I have colorful hair on the cruise she doesn’t want me in any photos that she’s paying for. I feel like this really just shows how she thinks of me because it’s just hair but I feel bad because she won’t be around much longer. I don’t wanna ruin one of her last family vacations but I also don’t want to change how I look just to make her happy as I was very excited to having cool hair for the summer. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Another person agreed.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

Her grandma isn’t happy about her wild hair color!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.