A Worker Surprised Their Boss And A Coworker When They Said They Don’t Want To Work Forever

Everyone is different, but most of us would venture to guess that almost everyone on the planet would like to enjoy some retirement time after they spent decades working.

In this story, a worker said that some people they work with threw him for a loop when they reacted to something they said about working…forever.

Get all the details below.

Boss and coworker said they’d work even if they didn’t need to. “I’ve never disagreed with a statement more. In a team lunch yesterday before a meeting, my director and a coworker both said that even if they won the lottery or got a big inheritance, or are past retirement age, they plan to keep working forever because they love it.

Well, that’s not how everyone feels…

They seemed surprised and disappointed that I said absolutely not. I dream of the day that I don’t have to work. I actually do like my work and know that it’s important and meaningful. But in my ideal world my work becomes irrelevant because we finally have universal healthcare and say that for-profit insurance execs don’t get to be the arbiter of whether or not the treatment your doctor ordered is actually important.

They’re pretty passionate about this!

I dream of never again spending my days fighting with insurance, and meeting with patients and families who are terrified that the care they need will bankrupt them. I dream of a day I don’t need the money from this job and can stop putting myself through this day after day, week after week. They’ve got me thinking about playing the lottery just for the chance to win and give notice that same day. I can only hope to get to spend my days how I want before I pass away. I really can’t understand the mindset of wanting to work forever. Couldn‘t be me.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader shared what they would do.

Apparently, there are people out there who NEVER want to retire…

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.