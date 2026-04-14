An Employee Wore Some New Perfume To Work, And A Coworker Told Her The Smell Makes Her Sick

Different people have different reactions to perfumes.

And a person can be playing with fire if they decide to put on a scent before heading to work.

Check out what happened when this woman decided to wear an unusual perfume to work.

Get started now!

AITA for using my new perfume? “I (F18) work in a theater and have a lot of colleagues, who I have a good relationship with. This year, we got a few more people to be on our team, and I don’t know them that well yet. I got a new perfume from my grandmother for Christmas and I love it. The perfume is caramel scented (one of my favorite scents). One day I got to work and it was hot outside, so I used the perfume when I got inside. (It was only me and my colleague there.)

Not everyone was a fan of this fragrance.

When I out it back into my bag, she asked me if I sprayed myself with something and I told her yes, with my perfume.

She then proceeded to get mad at me for using it, because it make her nauseous. I didn’t know what to say to that… like do I apologize for using it? I don’t know what to think, since I don’t think it’s my fault, but I told some of my friends and they didn’t say I wasn’t at fault here. I’m just confused now.

What’s the next move here…?

Should I stop using it when I’m going to work and she’s there too? Do I just ignore it? I obviously don’t want to make her uncomfortable or anything, but I also very much love my perfume. AITA for using it?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user had a lot to say.

This person said she’s to blame.

Another reader spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

One bad smell in an office can lead to a lot of hard feelings…

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.