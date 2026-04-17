April 17, 2026 at 8:55 am

An Owner Thought She Was Talking To Her Cat…But It Turned Out To Be A Black Bag

by Matthew Gilligan

cat on a couch

TikTok/@nuggetandnimbus

Some black cats tend to blend in seamlessly with her surroundings…so seamlessly, in fact, that their owners sometimes don’t even recognize them!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers how she had a mishap with her black kitty.

bag on a floor

TikTok/@nuggetandnimbus

The  panned her camera over and showed her kitty sitting on a couch…

And the cat just stared at her blankly.

The video’s text overlay reads, “My black cat watching me talk to a black bag.”

cat on a couch

TikTok/@nuggetandnimbus

The text overlay reads, “I thought it was him.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Happens daily.”

Hey, it was an honest mistake!

cat on a couch

TikTok/@nuggetandnimbus

Check out the video.

@nuggetandnimbus

Happens daily 🐈‍⬛ #blackcat #cat #petsoftiktok #pets #funnycat

♬ Welp, Didn’t Expect That – Yu-Peng Chen & HOYO-MiX

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 3.03.34 PM An Owner Thought She Was Talking To Her Cat...But It Turned Out To Be A Black Bag

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 3.03.45 PM An Owner Thought She Was Talking To Her Cat...But It Turned Out To Be A Black Bag

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 3.03.56 PM An Owner Thought She Was Talking To Her Cat...But It Turned Out To Be A Black Bag

The cat probably didn’t appreciate this very much…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

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