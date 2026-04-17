An Owner Thought She Was Talking To Her Cat…But It Turned Out To Be A Black Bag

Some black cats tend to blend in seamlessly with her surroundings…so seamlessly, in fact, that their owners sometimes don’t even recognize them!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers how she had a mishap with her black kitty.

The panned her camera over and showed her kitty sitting on a couch…

And the cat just stared at her blankly.

The video’s text overlay reads, “My black cat watching me talk to a black bag.”

The text overlay reads, “I thought it was him.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Happens daily.”

Hey, it was an honest mistake!

Check out the video.

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

The cat probably didn’t appreciate this very much…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!