Girlfriend Expected Her Boyfriend To Ask Her About Her Day, And Got Mad AT Him When He Forgot

Partners are not supposed to be your therapy and this story is a proof of that!

This woman shares how she got mad at her boyfriend for the tiniest thing.

Check out the full story.

WIBTA If I made a fuss over something I keep bringing up to my boyfriend? I (19M) work at a fast food chain and I’ve been training to be a manager. Our district manager (DM) hates my location and hated our previous general manager even more. The normal training is 2-4 months while my training has taken 5-6 months. All the other managers were promoted without much training because they were scrambling for managers at the time.

UH OH…

So even now, a lot of them don’t perform very well and I totally understand the DM’s point of view to a point. It’s all been extremely over the top for my training. This is all just for a little context for why this whole experience just really sucks for me. I recently got certified so they can’t underpay me anymore like they have been for the past 4 months lol. To get certified you have to finish these training books, get a manager ServSafe, and then you do a big manager test sort of thing to make sure the DM knows that you know what you’re doing. The DM will watch over you while you manage a shift and go down a checklist and mark off things you are doing right and things you need to work on.

This is where it gets worse!

I’ve done the big test before and I barely failed it last time so I had to retake it. It’s not a pass or fail kind of thing it’s more just to gauge where you are underperforming. Then they circle back and do it again later, so they’re always doing these tests on all the managers frequently. I had mine the other day and the night before I was SUPER stressed for it. I couldn’t sleep. When I did finally fall asleep it was around 2AM and I was opening at 5AM. I cried to my boyfriend (21M) about it and I told him how I hate my job and I hate my DM and how I thought I was gonna fail because I was gonna be so exhausted. Despite all this, I ended up doing great and I was really happy with myself.

That’s INSANE!

After work, my boyfriend did not ask me about it. I asked him about his day to try to push him to ask me about it. When he asked about how my day was I told him it was okay and was anticipating him to specifically ask me about how my test went and he never did. I was kind of expecting him to read my mind here lol so this time it was on me. A little afterwards, I I told him I was upset that he didn’t ask and he just apologized and he asked. When I told him it just went fine he didn’t really ask for any details. Admittedly, I was still upset so I didn’t really want to talk about it then anyways and he picked up on that. I am still annoyed he didn’t ask then though.

She was really upset with him!

The next morning I told him again and he apologized and he STILL DIDN’T ASK ME! He said he picked up that I was upset the night before and apologized for it again but he didn’t ask me about it now that I had cooled off. It just really bothers me that I confided in him about my stress and he never followed up He said he thought I didn’t want to talk about it because I was short with him when he asked about my day but I keep bringing it up because all I want to do is talk about it with him!

YIKES! That’s a tricky situation!

Why couldn’t she talk to him about it on her own account.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks this woman is just being manipulative here!

This user wants this girl to stop playing games!

This user knows she can’t expect him to read her mind!

This user knows this woman can just start the conversation on her own.

This user thinks this woman is entirely at fault here.

Somebody’s being really weird here!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.