Another Student Tattled On Him For Being On His Phone, So He Watched That Kid Until He Grabbed His Phone And Returned The Favor, Getting Them Both In Trouble

When you are at school, you are generally not allowed to be on your phone during class.

What would you do if you were just putting your phone away at the beginning of class when another student tattled on you to the teacher, getting you in trouble?

That is what happened to the kid in this story, so he watched the tattle tale and waited for the perfect opportunity to get revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

Snitch on me for no reason? Enjoy not sitting with your friends anymore! I was in my 4th period class and this kid was in front of me.

I was turning off my music so I could put away my phone and this kid decides to SNITCH on me, for no reason whatsoever. (It was the first we interacted and this kid never talks to anyone outside his 2 friends in the class.) I was pretty ticked off as he did that for no reason, so the only valid answer was to do the same.

He is watching him like a hawk.

At first, I thought it wasn’t gonna happen because it’s an early release day, and the class was almost over, but in the last 10 minutes the teacher put on a video to watch. That’s. When. I. Caught. Him.

This Idiot decided to be a hypocrite and go on his phone despite getting me in trouble for doing so. I decided to call the teacher over and pointed towards him, but didn’t know his friend was ALSO on his phone.

He got what he deserved.

Long story short: the kid was forced to sit somewhere else and so was his friend. Both of them are gonna get in trouble with the Dean if it happens again. (Both were troublemakers.)

Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it, I suppose. The kid should have just minded his own business.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit think of this simple story of revenge.

Yeah, this kid was a suck up I think.

High-school problems are good problems to have.

Yeah, people can be awful sometimes.

Phones should be banned from school.

Why would a kid do this?

People need to mind their own business.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.