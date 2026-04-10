Arts And Craft Store Cashier Told A Customer The Register Couldn’t Pull Up A Coupon For Her, So The Customer Grabbed The Receipt And Said The Cashier Had Poor Customer Service

Working in the service industry means you’re bound to be blamed for something that’s not your fault.

So, what would you do if a customer was irritated because a coupon wouldn’t load on their phone, and expected you to pull it up on the register, even though you couldn’t? Would you find another way to help them? Or would you simply say you cannot do that and move the transaction along?

In the following story, one cashier deals with this exact customer and chooses the latter. Here’s how it played out.

Agitated Customer thinks my customer Service Skills suck I work at an Arts and Crafts store as a cashier. We typically have a coupon and offer a rewards Program. So here’s how everything went in a brief rundown. I don’t talk much at work since I’m a timid person, but I’m still really nice. Me: “That’ll be -Whatever the price was-.”

The customer tries to pull up her coupon.

Customer: “Alright, I have a coupon.” She then tries to pull it up, but you know how stores get you at the registers. Customer: “Can you pull it up?” She says, kinda agitated and demanding. Me: “I’m sorry, but the system/register doesn’t allow me to.”

She was not happy when she left.

She probably sighs internally and pays for her items. Shortly after, I hand her the receipt. Customer: She swipes it out of my hand aggressively and says, “You have poor Customer service.”

Eek! Maybe she was just having a bad day.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about the story.

Some people do seem to think this.

Yet another employee who got accused of poor customer service.

This person gets it.

Some customers are just like this.

And that woman was bad at being a customer. Some people need to grow up.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.