Boyfriend Refused To Buy A Mattress Topper For His Girlfriend, So She Started Sleeping Uncomfortably On The Couch

Sometimes asking for bare minimum can feel like a lot when you have an inconsiderate partner!

This woman shares how her bf wouldn’t let her get a mattress topper.

Check out the full story.

AITA for not fixing my family’s dinner? I’m(28F) a sahm of 3 great kids (6 and under) and long time gf of my bf(31M). Of course I handle most of the home duties and parenting responsibilities. Which atp I don’t want to do anything more than that. I love what I do for my family on a daily basis and who else can do it like me. I’ll wait…

This is where it gets bad…

Recently I have been sleeping on the couch when my bf of 10 years is taking night shifts. We recently purchased a new mattress and I just can’t stay comfortable on it. It has springs in it that literally feel like I’m bouncing in a lowrider when just simply turning my pillow on the cool side. Lying in one position for a certain amount of time feels like the springs are trying to bruise me. My bf has expressed that he loves the mattress and that yes it is bouncy, but he gets his 8 hours on it. I’ve asked many times if we could buy a topper but he claims we don’t need it.

UH OH…

I can’t believe I’m saying this but I don’t get paid for being a sahm (shocker ik) and most of the time I check in with him before I make purchases. So I don’t want to keep bringing it up. It’s a if it’s not broken why fix it kinda situation. So when he is not home to snuggle up with at night to somewhat soothe my discomfort, I prefer the couch. This last time I WRECKED my lower back. I do not blame anyone but myself for the pain I’m currently experiencing BUT here is where I get mad. I have been slow moving around the house. Expressed many times what exactly kinda shape I’m in and have apologized for its effects on me.

That’s INSANE!

In fact he’s the one who told me to not sleep on the couch for this very reason BEFORE I even got to the part of why I was in pain in the first place. He knows me well but not well enough to not hurt in the what he ends up doing. Haven’t got it in me to carry on like I normal do.

He’s being so unreasonable!

I sit to wash dishes and take many breaks while entertaining my youngest child who doesn’t attend school yet but, please believe me when I say I WILL GET THE JOB DONE. Even if I’m up late doing so. I just have to rest in between it all because at some point my lower back will start throbbing.

GEEZ! That sounds so annoying!

Why would the bf not consider his gf’s discomfort?

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this one.

This user wants this woman to make the purchase!

This user knows this whole situation is a bit off.

This user knows there’s a huge issue here!

This user is concerned for this woman.

This user knows this guy needs to do better!

Somebody’s being really forgetful here!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.