Bride-To-Be Is Torn Between Her Dream Outdoor Wedding Venue And Her Fiancé’s Family Venue That’s $5000 Cheaper, And She Feels Guilty For Wanting To Choose Her Own Vision

Planning a wedding is already stressful, but when family expectations keep adding up, it makes it even worse.

So, what would you do if your dream wedding venue was within reach, but your fiancé preferred a different location due to family ties and a lower price tag? Would you go along with what they wanted? Or would you stand your ground and make your wedding day everything you dreamt it would be?

In the following story, one bride-to-be finds hersel fin this situation and is having a hard time deciding. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for Not Wanting to Get Married at My Fiancé’s Family’s Venue? I (23F) just got engaged to my (24M) Fiancé two months ago. While this has been the happiest moment of my life, it’s also been one of the most stressful. There has been a lot of tension between my parents and me over certain plans. My parents are usually pretty opinionated about everything, but I thought they would have been a little more supportive for this big moment in our lives. My dream wedding venue is outdoors and rustic. When it comes to the venue, it’s between two locations: one owned by my fiancé’s family and one that is a very cute local barn.

Each venue has its own advantage.

My fiancé’s family’s venue is a typical hall, about a 50-minute drive from us, which is not what I had dreamed of for my wedding. It is nice, but it doesn’t have an outdoor area and has no windows. His family is generously offering us a family discount that would make it $ 5,000 cheaper than at the other location. The other location, however, is only a 7-minute drive from both our houses and features a beautiful outdoor area overlooking a farm with horses. It also has lots of natural light and beauty. Aesthetically, it is the wedding venue of my dreams. Where I am running into some problems is my parents’ opinionated comment on how “ dumpy” my fiancée’s family’s venue is. While I think it is nice, it’s definitely not what I had dreamed, but it is significantly cheaper, and it’s my Fiancé top choice. Obviously, because it’s his family’s venue.

She’s feeling pressure from all sides.

However, my heart is telling me that I will be very sad if I do choose to have our wedding at his family’s venue. While I know it will be nice, and his family would go above and beyond for us, it is just not what I had ever dreamed. I also feel some pressure from my parents due to all their negative comments. I’m afraid that if I do choose my Fiancés family‘s venue, they will also be making the same comments on the day of our wedding. My Fiancé and I also toured both venues, and he loved both of them, but felt a very strong emotional connection to his family’s venue. Given the price difference, this was by far his top choice, but he is ultimately leaving the decision on which wedding venue to book to me. AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like she just needs to say what she wants.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit think she should handle this.

For this person, it’s about compromise.

According to this comment, they need to be on the same page.

Here’s someone who’s shocked that he is so strongly connected to a generic hall.

This person thinks they should choose the family venue.

That’s a tough choice.

The most important thing is to come to an agreement with her future husband.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.