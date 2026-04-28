Bride-To-Be Saved A Seat For Her Mom In The Wedding Reception, But Her Stepmother’s Mom, Whom She Had Never Met Before, Took It And Refused To Move

Weddings can bring unexpected drama, especially with extended family.

In this story, a woman planned a small wedding and reserved a special seat for her mom at the head table.

Her dad arrived with his new wife and her family, including people she had never even met before.

One of them boldly took her mom’s seat and refused to move.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Someone I don’t know took my mom’s seat at my wedding My wedding was small. There were about 80 people. My mom did most of the work putting things together. She is really great in general. So the plan was obviously to have her sit next to me.

This woman only met her stepmom recently.

My parents got divorced a few years before my wedding. That happened because my dad cheated on her. I did not meet my “stepmom” until about a year before the wedding. She and my dad were invited. We were not close at all.

Her dad invited his wife’s parents to the wedding.

On the day of the wedding, they showed up. Apparently, my dad’s wife invited her parents. I had never met them. Her mom was being very weird. She acted like she was my grandma now and like she knew me well. I had never met her before. I did not even meet my dad’s wife until I was an adult.

Her stepmom’s mother took her mom’s seat.

At the start of the reception, all the guests were sitting down. She went and sat in my mom’s seat. This seat was right next to the seat marked “Bride.” So she definitely knew she was at the head table.

After repeated requests, her stepmom’s mother finally moved to another seat.

Someone told her she needed to move. She tried to say that she had already sat down and could not move. But finally, enough people told her to move. She gave in and moved to a different table. The entitlement from a complete stranger still blows my mind.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

Such bizarre behavior, says this person.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user chimes in.

Here’s another perspective.

Finally, this person makes a suggestion.

Some guests bring the main character energy.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.