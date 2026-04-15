April 15, 2026 at 2:15 pm

Brother Cut Hair In Bathroom And Left It In Sink To Clean Up Later, So His Sibling Called Him Out For Being Lazy And Gross

by Ashley Ashbee

A home bathroom

Pexels/Reddit

Sharing a bathroom is, at best, annoying and, at worst, a kind of hell.

Check out why this person feels her roommate overreacted about something in the bathroom.

AITA for leaving hair in the sink?

I cut my hair last night in a shared bathroom. I went from a very short bob back to a buzz, so it was a decent bit of hair that came off. It was around 9:45 pm when I finished.

If you’ve used clippers before, you know that it’s hard to keep it all in a target area.

So he made a mess… and another kind of mess followed.

Most of the hair ended up in the bowl of the sink, and I picked up what I could off the floor. I planned to vacuum it all in the morning, and went to bed.

I get up the next morning to multiple texts from my sibling “Ollie,” who I share the bathroom with, calling it gross and that I need to pick up immediately. I also got reminded of an errand I needed to run at 8 AM.

Ollie was in the shower at this point, so I could not enter the bathroom.

He’s about to make this harder for himself.

I told Ollie I was going to vacuum it when I came back because they were still in the shower and that it wasn’t a big deal.

This broke into a huge text argument over cleaning and the main point was that it was disgusting to leave the hair in the sink overnight.

I am the only one who cleans this bathroom.  I will sometimes leave something to clean up in an hour or two, but I do not regularly leave messes for long periods in this bathroom.

OP just doesn’t get it.

There is also a double vanity in the bathroom, meaning two sinks.

This bathroom is rarely cleaned outside of when I am home and not by Ollie if it is. We are both adults in college. I live on my campus about 3 hours away from home. Ollie lives at home and attends a local school.

AITA?

Here is what people are talking about.

Life is complicated enough!

Screenshot 2026 04 14 at 5.57.42 PM Brother Cut Hair In Bathroom And Left It In Sink To Clean Up Later, So His Sibling Called Him Out For Being Lazy And Gross

Bingo. This requires basic empathy and respect.

Screenshot 2026 04 14 at 5.58.07 PM Brother Cut Hair In Bathroom And Left It In Sink To Clean Up Later, So His Sibling Called Him Out For Being Lazy And Gross

Not a hard concept.

Screenshot 2026 04 14 at 5.58.28 PM Brother Cut Hair In Bathroom And Left It In Sink To Clean Up Later, So His Sibling Called Him Out For Being Lazy And Gross

LOL! Truth hurts.

Screenshot 2026 04 14 at 5.59.28 PM Brother Cut Hair In Bathroom And Left It In Sink To Clean Up Later, So His Sibling Called Him Out For Being Lazy And Gross

This is exactly what I was thinking.

Screenshot 2026 04 14 at 6.00.14 PM Brother Cut Hair In Bathroom And Left It In Sink To Clean Up Later, So His Sibling Called Him Out For Being Lazy And Gross

They need to sit down and solve their problems, not make excuses for new ones.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.

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