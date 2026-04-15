Brother Cut Hair In Bathroom And Left It In Sink To Clean Up Later, So His Sibling Called Him Out For Being Lazy And Gross
Sharing a bathroom is, at best, annoying and, at worst, a kind of hell.
Check out why this person feels her roommate overreacted about something in the bathroom.
AITA for leaving hair in the sink?
I cut my hair last night in a shared bathroom. I went from a very short bob back to a buzz, so it was a decent bit of hair that came off. It was around 9:45 pm when I finished.
If you’ve used clippers before, you know that it’s hard to keep it all in a target area.
So he made a mess… and another kind of mess followed.
Most of the hair ended up in the bowl of the sink, and I picked up what I could off the floor. I planned to vacuum it all in the morning, and went to bed.
I get up the next morning to multiple texts from my sibling “Ollie,” who I share the bathroom with, calling it gross and that I need to pick up immediately. I also got reminded of an errand I needed to run at 8 AM.
Ollie was in the shower at this point, so I could not enter the bathroom.
He’s about to make this harder for himself.
I told Ollie I was going to vacuum it when I came back because they were still in the shower and that it wasn’t a big deal.
This broke into a huge text argument over cleaning and the main point was that it was disgusting to leave the hair in the sink overnight.
I am the only one who cleans this bathroom. I will sometimes leave something to clean up in an hour or two, but I do not regularly leave messes for long periods in this bathroom.
OP just doesn’t get it.
There is also a double vanity in the bathroom, meaning two sinks.
This bathroom is rarely cleaned outside of when I am home and not by Ollie if it is. We are both adults in college. I live on my campus about 3 hours away from home. Ollie lives at home and attends a local school.
AITA?
Here is what people are talking about.
Life is complicated enough!
Bingo. This requires basic empathy and respect.
Not a hard concept.
LOL! Truth hurts.
This is exactly what I was thinking.
They need to sit down and solve their problems, not make excuses for new ones.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
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