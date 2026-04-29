Calm Employee Was Shocked When A Customer Created A Whole Scene Just Because The Restaurant Had Ran Out Of Carrots And Couldn’t Add It To The Customer’s Meal

Employees across stores deal with all sorts of customers but this one was one of a kind!

This employee shares how a customer made a scene over carrots!

Check out the full story.

ANOTHER Karen at the takeaway shop I work at I work in a south east/east Asian take away shop. Today the customers were particularly picky and rude but this one was the worst. Also important piece of info: carrot for the bahn mis (Vietnamese rolls) is supposed to be delivered on Tuesday, but it hadn’t been delivered yet and it’s Wednesday.

This is where it gets bad…

It had been really busy that day and it ran out on me. I called my boss and he was about 20 minutes away with the carrot. Here’s the conversation that happened about 10 minutes later: Nice customer: I’d like a bahn mi Me: Just letting you know that we have just run out of carrot but more will be here in 10 to 15 minutes. Would you like to wait, get something else, or have the bahn mi without carrot? Nice customer: no carrot is fine Me: sure thing. Would you like some extra cucumber instead? Nice customer: yes please Me: no worries and sorry again about the inconvenience. Karen witnessed this entire conversation by the way.

UH OH…

Karen: I’d like a bahn mi Me: like I sad to the other customer, unfortunately the carrot will be a bit of a wait. Would you still like a bahn mi without carrot? It’s up to you. Karen then gives some angry looks and murmuring that I cant understand. I try and make myself clear for a few seconds but that dosen’t matter anymore because then… Karen: so this is all you’ve got? (Gesturing to the toppings in the display case) Me: yes Karen: no carrot?! Me: no I’m sorry not for a few more minutes. Only cucumber

That’s INSANE!

Karen: this is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful. She then begins to storm out the door Me: I’m very sorry about that. Karen: don’t you dare talk back to me!!! Then she was gone. The boss came with carrot 5 minutes later.

That sounds so weird!

I do truly feel bad about the lack of carrot, especially since it is only one out of the two vegetables we put in the roll, but I really couldn’t do anything about it. I just find the attitude crazy sometimes. Anyway thanks for reading!

GEEZ!

Why would a grown person snap at something so small?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user knows some people are just looking for reasons to create a scene.

This user knows how some people are so pathetic!

This user knows this is so bizarre!

This user knows how to deal with such people!

This user knows some people are miserable like that!

Somebody needs to ignore some people at work!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.