Cashier Fell For A Cash Exchange Scam While Working The Register, And Now The Store Says The Cashier Must Work Two Full Shifts To Pay Back The Missing Money

Working a register usually comes with a lot of responsibility, especially when it comes to handling cash.

So, what would you do if a customer distracted you with a complicated cash exchange and you later realized money was missing from the register? Would you freak out and replace it immediately? Or would you stay calm and see what the boss says?

In the following story, one cashier finds himself in this predicament and stays calm. Here’s the full scoop.

I got scammed when I was on register at work and now I have to work two days “for free” to pay it back So I’ve worked here for three months, and I’ve made a bunch of mistakes, but nothing so major. It was late evening, I was feeling like crap because I’m off my sleep medication, and I was running out of change to give out. Then two dudes came with a bunch of 20 bills and asked to exchange them for 100 bills. I’m not supposed to really do this, but I was desperate to collect smaller bills. I counted twice for each guy, but they somehow managed to steal the money anyway.

Luckily, the bosses weren’t mad at him.

Of course, when I counted the till, I was missing a lot of money, but I hoped that I accidentally took out more than I put in the system before (as we have a cash limit for the tills, so I have to take out some money and put it in a safe). Well, it turns out that it wasn’t, and I did actually get scammed. My bosses aren’t mad at me, surprisingly, but I’ll have to pay it back, which will come out to two full shifts of work. I’m so mad at myself, it’s a huge chunk of money that I need, but nothing can be done at this point. At least I haven’t been fired for that.

Wow! There’s nothing worse than scammers getting the upper hand.

Let’s check out if the readers over at Reddit have ever experienced something similar.

This reader doesn’t like the law.

For this person, it’s time for a policy change.

This person puts a name to it.

Here’s a business owner’s POV.

This is so unfair! Next time, he needs to refuse to help the people in the scenario.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.