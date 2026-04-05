Cashier Was The Only One Working With A Long Line Of Customers Waiting Patiently, But One Shopper Got Upset And Asked Why Another Lane Couldn’t Be Opened

Retail workers can find themselves in the most frustrating situations.

So, what would you do if you were the only cashier working late at night and a customer from the back of a long line came up and demanded that you open a second register? Would you do what they ask? Or would you explain that it’s not possible?

In the following story, one teenage cashier finds herself in this exact dilemma. Here’s how it went down.

I know it’s midnight and you’re the only cashier, but can’t you have 2 lanes open? Back when I was a cashier working in a suburban supermarket, I used to get put on closing shifts because I worked once a week, and I didn’t complain about them. I didn’t realize this at the time they started me doing this, but a lot of people like to come in on Saturday nights and do their whole week’s shopping. Like 400 to 500 dollars worth of stuff. A lot of these people were couponers. I remember this one night specifically: I was the only one open. The manager had gone, and the person running the self-checkout was off doing something, but they were new, so they couldn’t open a new lane, and self-checkout was open all night.

The lady from the back came up front to complain.

I had 6 people in my lane, and every single one of them had full carts. I had no bagger, so I was bagging everything myself. I was going at a pretty steady pace when one lady from the end angrily came up to me and said, “I’ve been here for an hour and a half. Why can’t you open up another lane?” I politely told her that I was the only one there and she’d have to wait. She huffed back to the end of the line.

There was another option.

I cannot be two people at once. Self-checkout was open. She could’ve gone there. Being a high school student, I viewed most adults as mature, responsible people with common sense. Never again.

Eek! That sounds like a pretty stressful night.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say about this whole thing.

This person prefers the self-checkout.

What a harsh statement.

For this reader, adults are just bigger kids.

Yet another comment throwing shade at adults.

What a ridiculous request.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.