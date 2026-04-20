Cashier Was Told She Doesn’t Get Breaks During Eight Hour Shifts, But She Later Found Out That Company Policy And State Law Say Otherwise

Not everything you’re told at work is accurate.

So, what would you do if you were working full-time and told you didn’t get breaks, even though company policy and the law say you should? Would you go ahead and push for what you’re owed? Or would you be reluctant to take one because the company is short-staffed and you need the job?

In the following story, one woman deals with this exact scenario and is unsure what to do. Here’s what’s going on.

when asked about breaks i was told “cashiers don’t really do that” I recently started working full-time at a truck stop in my hometown. On my first day working the registers, I asked my manager when employees usually take their breaks. I was told I don’t get any because I’m a cashier. I didn’t say anything because I didn’t really want to start a confrontation on my first day. The next day, one of my part-time coworkers asked, “So, when’s your break?” and my manager said, “We don’t do breaks.”

Her coworker stepped in for her.

My coworker replied, “She works an eight-hour shift, I’m pretty sure she has to have one.” The store manager was nearby and said to the manager training me, “Oh yeah, they changed company policy recently, and all full-time employees are entitled to breaks.” I know for a fact that breaks have been required by state law for decades. I even got them at my old part-time job, and I only worked 5-hour shifts at most.

Now, she’s not sure what to do.

This job is a lot more physically taxing, as I have to be standing still constantly for basically 8 hours straight, and it’s killing my knees, back, and feet. But even though I have breaks, I feel like I’m heavily discouraged from actually taking them. As someone with social anxiety, I find it more appealing to just suffer through 8 straight hours of work rather than “inconvenience” my coworkers since we’re super understaffed. I’m scared to quit because I just started a few weeks ago, and I don’t wanna risk my chances at the already slim job opportunities in my area. What should I do? Is any of this even legal?

Yikes! That does sound like quite the dilemma.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit would handle it.

This reader suggests a negative social media campaign against the company.

Here’s someone who gets it.

For this person, it sounds about right for those types of businesses.

This sounds miserable.

It would be smart to keep looking for new jobs, because this one may only get worse.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.