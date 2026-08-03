Bank Employees Gave A Loyal Customer A Hard Time—Then She Closed Her Longtime Account

A word to the wise…

Don’t EVER mess with the granny in this story!

Because, as you’re about to see, she ain’t playing around…

The folks who work at her local bank thought they could give her a hard time after she’d been a customer there for decades, so she decided to teach them a lesson.

Take a look at what she did!

Grandma also got the bank. “Around 2011 my grandma had a fall and it messed up her leg. After about a year of constant infection and other issues, she got it amputated. Because I was 17 and poor, my grandma and I had a pretty cool deal.

Sounds like a deal!

I could use her car whenever I needed as long as I drove her to appointments, shopping etc. I was down because free car and she’d always get me lunch or something. We went every other week to her bank for her to get out cash. Grandma always wanted to go into the bank and talk to people rather than use the ATM to withdraw. No big deal she’s old and lonely so I’d wheel her in and we’d wait in line so she can make small talk. We get to a teller she knows who greets her as usual, grandma knows her name and they do the small talk and we get to the withdrawal. Teller: I just need your license Grandma: here you are (this was usual, she’d show it each time) Teller: sorry, we can’t accept it’s been expired for 2 years

What’s the big deal…?

Grandma: well yeah, I can’t drive, one leg, remember? And I used it last week and the week before etc. Teller: sorry we can’t accept it. Grandma: well, let me talk to Bill, the manager Teller fetches Bill who greets grandma, they make small talk and he then tells her the same thing.

She had an idea…

I ask if I can withdraw it for her, I show my license, same last name, I have an account there too that she had originally helped me get and her name was on. No dice. They don’t offer any other solutions, just no. So grandma just smiles and says she’ll be back. I roll her outside and she apologizes that today will be longer than our usual 2 hour errand trip. I didn’t have much to do, so whatever. We go to the DMV (same plaza) and spend 2 hours getting her a temporary ID (no photo) and wheel back over to the bank. We roll in and Bill greets her but says he still can’t let her withdraw. Probably assumed she’d try to just get a different teller. Grandma: not a problem, since these people treat your grandma, a loyal customer for 45 years like garbage, gave her no warning they were changing policy and offered no help on a solution, close your account. I’m a bit skeptical but do what she says, I only had about $80 in it anyways. Bill: threatening to close your account won’t let us withdraw your grandma’s funds.

She wasn’t playing around…

Me: not threatening, I want to close. Bill: ok, your loss. Grandma: our family won’t support a bank that is so impersonal, so now I want to close my accounts. Bill: well we can’t without ID Grandma: well here is this flimsy piece of paper from the DMV, no picture, that says who I am. Bill starts getting nervous, apologizes and says he can do the withdraw but grandma is steadfast into doing it. Bill has to make a bunch of calls and begs grandma to stay. No dice.

Wow!

Grandma withdraws 50k in cash (the most they would allow to hand to a person on short notice) and has the bank transfer another 400k or so to her new bank of choice (we went there right after the DMV and opened a new account for her and I, I didn’t mention it earlier as it gives it away) Bill apologized the whole time, was trying to get her to stay on offering all sorts of reward and prefer checking etc. Grandma made a big scene about it telling everyone that they wouldn’t let this poor amputee old lady get out her own money and the competitor bank offers a $100 sign on bonus for opening an account and everyone should go there instead.

Bill was losing it!

Bill looked like he was passing a kidney stone when he realized she was serious and how much money, he just lost their chance. Obligatory yes, I know they want ID for security purposes and it is a good practice. For 2 years they never cared or mentioned it and suddenly, bam. If they had done something like “hey, this time we can accept it because we know you but we just updated our policy so you Will need to get an updated id” grandma would have been cool but nope. They didn’t even offer things like go use the ATM, or write your grandson a check and he can cash it. They were just being stubborn on policy.”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual had a lot to say.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who ends up quitting over a dispute over bereavement leave.

And another reader weighed in.

This was awesome!

And, like I said, this grandma wasn’t playing around and she wasn’t about to get screwed over.

It pays to treat your loyal customers well!

The employees at this bank definitely bit the big one!