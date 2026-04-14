Circle K Cashier Astounded That Customer Paid Only In Pennies, Then Shocked When The Customer Gets On Her Case For Talking As She Counted

Some customers don’t care how their behavior affects staff, which is a problem on its own.

But then they act like you, the worker, are the problem. See why this cashier was stunned.

Paying with Change I work at a Circle K and I had a lady the other day trying to purchase a liter soda of Mountain Dew with change. That’s not a problem, it costed $3.21 so only a few quarters should do the trick.

It was, in fact, a problem.

Tell me why she paid with about $2 in pennies. I pulled out a change counter because I didn’t feel like counting out $2 in pennies. Towards the end I was being friendly cause she asked about the music I was playing in the store and she complimented it. I was just having small talk.

But somehow this problem is the cashier’s fault.

While we were finishing the change count she had the audacity to say “I can’t finish giving you change if you keep talking so much,” Then just kinda threw the rest of the change down and walked out. Tell me why I almost threw the change at her and take her 1 liter soda away. Harry Potter and the Audacity of this Woman, I tell you what.

Here is what people are talking about.

It’s a ridiculous power trip.

Maybe. That doesn’t mean she gets to be rude.

Whoa, not me.

Take it easy! Yikes. It’s PENNIES!

I think dealing with 200 pennies for someone is a favor, yes.

We don’t use pennies in Canada anymore. Probably partly for this reason.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.