College Student Tries To Manage A Packed Schedule While Living At Home, But His Dad Gets Upset When He Doesn’t Do Chores Immediately When Asked

Living at home as an adult can come with expectations, but balancing that with a busy schedule isn’t always easy.

So, what would you do if you were juggling long days spent between commuting, school, and working, but your parents still expected you to drop everything and do chores whenever they ask? Would you adjust to keep them happy? Or would you stick to a routine that works for you?

In the following story, one college student finds himself in this predicament. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not doing Chores on demand? I am an adult who lives at home with my parents. I attend college and do odd jobs on the side for money. I commute 45 min to 1.5 hrs each way, depending on traffic. My major has a heavy workload. Right now, I’m part-time, but typically, I’m gone morning to night. Literally 7 am-10 pm on long days, or I’m back by dinner other times. In the fall, I will be gone 7 am-11 pm, then short days will be 6-11 pm. This is why scheduling matters so much to me; otherwise, I wouldn’t give a crap. I also make time for side work and going to the gym. My parents are at home 24/7.

His dad is upset because he’s not doing his chores properly.

One of my chores is to clean their dogs’ **** from the backyard 2x per week. I’ve been doing it once instead because I don’t enjoy driving so long to get sweaty in the sun, shower, then finally maybe get to homework at 7 or 8 pm. My dad is irritated and insists I should do this 2x per week to make it easier, and so he can cut the grass whenever he would like to take a break (works from home). He says I’m disrespectful for not doing as I’m instructed, but he wants me to do it on demand in the middle of the day, when it’s 80-90+ degrees in the sun.

He finds doing it once per week much easier.

I think it’s much easier to do it after the gym or on the weekend, when I’ve already set aside time for chores and a shower. I like to clump “gross” chores together on one day to make it easier. I understand wanting to cut the grass on your lunch break, but I think he can do it on Sundays, so it aligns with the schedule that I’ve had for many years and never changed. AITA?

Yikes! This could go either way, because he lives at home.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think.

This reader thinks he should do it every morning.

For this person, he needs to hold up to his agreement or move.

According to this comment, he needs to do what he’s told.

Yet another person who thinks he should do it more often.

He needs to either do it or find his own place to live. At this point, his parents are still in charge.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.