Customer Criticized Retail Worker For Not Smiling, So The Employee Thinks The Customer Is Really Rude

If we’ve learned anything, it’s that people who aren’t exactly the cheeriest folks in the world never, ever like to be told to smile.

If you don’t believe me, give it a shot and see how that works out for you!

In today’s story, a worker explained how she reacted when a customer gave her a hard time about not smiling on the job.

Let’s see what happened.

I’m so sick of old people’s entitlement. I had this old woman up in my store a short while ago. For context I don’t particularly like my job so I don’t walk around with a permanent smile plastered on my face. I have resting you-know-what face.

This was going to be interesting…

She had an issue with the fact that I wasn’t smiling and decided to let her issue be known. I tell her that this is what my face looks like in its natural state. I was just minding my business until she needed assistance. She buys a piece of clothing and decides to tell that I need to smile more and that “I’m an older woman and I’m a grandmother.”

Okay…

Congratulations, but what does that have to do with me? She then tries to tell me what I need to be doing in customer service after she’s been served. All this because I’m not smiling like a weirdo. My thing is, what gives her or anyone the authority to tell a complete stranger that they don’t know to smile?

The customer really doesn’t know anything about her.

She doesn’t know what’s going on in my life. She doesn’t know how my day is going. For all she knows my mom could’ve just passed away, or my car just got repossessed, or I just got an eviction notice on my front door. She doesn’t know me from a can of paint nor will I ever see again, but because she has a problem with me not smiling at my job, she thinks she can tell me to smile for no reason and that will fix everything. Then she throws in the fact that she’s older and a grandma as if that makes a fraction of a difference.

It might be time to look for a new job…

At the end of the day I can’t stand this job and I just wanna be left alone until I’m actually needed for something. I’m an introvert with anxiety and I just don’t like other humans. I also detest small talk with complete strangers.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user weighed in.

And this individual chimed in.

Some people just aren’t the cheerful type…

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.