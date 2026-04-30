Customer Goes To The Service Desk To Pick Up An Online Order As Instructed, But The Cashier Makes Him Wait Behind Other Customers Before Retrieving His Item From Under The Counter

Simple tasks can become frustrating when someone makes them harder than they need to be.

So, what would you do if you followed directions to pick up an online order, but you were pushed aside while other customers were helped first? Would you just brush it off and go on about your day? Or would you make a point of saying something to management before you leave?

In the following story, one man encounters this situation and opts for the latter. Here’s what he did.

AITA customer service line vs cashier I recently purchased some new outdoor equipment online with in-store pickup. The email I received tells me to go to customer service for pickup. So I go into A’s Sporting and Outdoor Store (fake name) to pick up my items, and as instructed, go straight to the customer service desk. I walked past the 3 cashier lines, which must’ve been 10-deep each. As I walk up, the gentleman currently engaged with customer service is just grabbing his bag, so as he moves away, I slide right up to the counter and ask the lady behind the counter for help with my pick-up order.

The conversation started off fine.

Below is the conversation: Me: Good morning, I’m here to pick up my order. (As I point to my phone with the order bar code up) Lady: Uhhh, sure, but I’m actually helping the cashier line right now, didn’t you see the long lines over there? Me: Oh yeah, I did. Do I need to wait through a cashier line first?

He was annoyed, but stepped to the side.

Lady: No, they can’t help you. Only customer service can. Me: Great, here is my code. Lady: I said I was helping the cashier line, sir. You’re going to have to wait. At this point, I was a little stunned at the stupidity, confused, and annoyed. So I step aside to let her do her thing.

When he finally got help, the transaction took less than one minute.

After the customer service lady calls 5 to 6 people from the cashier line and helps them, she then waves me over. Lady: Ok, sir, how can I help you? Me: I hand her the barcode, and I’m mad by this point. She scans the code and, without moving an inch from her place, leans under the cash register and hands me my items in under 5 seconds after I walk back up.

He couldn’t help but say something in front of the manager.

Lady: Here you go, sir. At this point, I see a manager walking behind the counter of the customer service. (They are well marked from hourly employees) So I raise my voice a bit and say: “Really? You made me wait in line behind 5-6 customers at the cashier lines rather than help me, even though you’re the only one who can help me? And it was right there? ***, lady?” I say this while staring the manager right in the eyes, then walk off. As I walk away, I can hear the manager coaching the customer service lady that what she did was not in line with company policy. AITA?

Yikes! This would be enough to make most people mad.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about what happened in this story.

This person thinks he should’ve been more direct.

According to this reader, banks do something similar.

This reader has questions.

Here’s yet another person who thinks he did the right thing.

He was following directions, but it sounds like the cashier was terrible at her job.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.