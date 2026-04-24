Customer Keeps Complaining About The Same Employee For Ridiculous Reasons, So The Manager Suggested Avoiding The Customer

If you work in customer service, you have to deal with all kinds of different characters.

Sometimes, that can be fun…but other times, it can lead to some huge headaches.

In today’s story, a young woman who works at a thrift store is dealing with a customer who has it in for her…for some reason.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say!

I’m being targeted by a customer. “I (F21) work at a thrift store as a cashier/shelver/store pick-up for about 6 months now. Today I learned that a middle aged lady has complained about me to a manager multiple times now. We have lots of regulars and she is one of them, but she never really stood out to me and I never knew there were any problems between us.

The complaint was really ridiculous.

Today the problem was that I “snatched something out of her hand” when I was shelving items. She was handing me something that she “wanted to put back” and I took it to put it in the bins I was working out of. I was working fast, so maybe she thought I took it too fast from her? I don’t really understand why she thought I was snatching it though when she was handing it to me in the first place. In the past the complaints were similar, that I was rude in small instances or something.

The manager offered advice.

These kinds of complaints aren’t normal against me as far as I know. The manager that spoke to me about this believes that she is targeting me and looking for any small reason to complain, and he told me to just stay away from her when she comes in. I guess I just want answers and/or advice.

OP wants answers.

Why is she doing this? What did I do to warrant this? Has something similar happened to anyone else here, and what was the result? Is it some kind of misogyny thing, like does she think I should be smiling more? Does anyone have advice? I think I’m more worried about this than I should be, but it kind of makes me feel sick to think someone out there dislikes me for some reason I don’t know about or that my bosses are getting exaggeratedly bad reviews about me.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader shared a story.

Another person weighed in.

It sounds like this woman has a vendetta against this worker!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.