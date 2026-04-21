Customer Thought The Hotel Room Rate Was Too Expensive, So He Started Lashing Out At This Reservations Employee Like It’s His Fault

Some customers try to blame everything on customer service employees.

In this story, a customer service rep was talking to a customer who was trying to book a hotel room over the phone. The customer thought the rate was too expensive, so he started ranting about how unhelpful the customer service was.

Read the full story below for more details.

Just admit you can’t afford the room! I work in customer care/reservations for a hotel chain. Basically, I had a customer call in to book a room at a corporate rate. I quoted him a price of around $300. He made a fuss and said the corporate rate was more than the regular rate and asked how he was supposed to get a discount, etc.

But the customer was wrong.

I explained that if the regular rate was lower, we could definitely book that rate; however, corporate rates are determined by what is set up between the company and the hotel. It was also around this time that I actually looked at the regular flexible rate and noticed that it was around $400, close to $500.

I told him this, and then he went on about how I was “unhelpful” and started complaining about the website not working.

I’m confused because, bruh, I gave you the rates you asked for. It’s not my fault that the prices are high.

Time to ask the real question.

At some point, I cut him off and asked him, “What do you want me to do? I’ve been polite and did what you asked me. But the rate is the rate, and I can’t change that.” He paused, stuttered out, “Well, you’ve just been unhelpful,” and hung up. Like, bruh, just say the room is too expensive and look for another hotel. Don’t try to guilt-trip me by claiming I’m being unhelpful. You’re not going to get a discount or a cheaper rate that way. 😅

Complaining is not the way to get better rates.

Other people shared their thoughts in the comments on Reddit.

Here’s a sarcastic comment.

This person shares a related experience.

Here’s a valid reaction.

And here’s an accurate observation from this user.

If you can’t afford the rate, don’t blame the employee.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.