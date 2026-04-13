Daughter Was Expected To Clean The Entire House While Working Full Time And Was Still Called Lazy By Her Parents, So She Moved Out And Started Figuring Out College Without Them

Living at home with toxic parents can start to feel less like family support and more like an unpaid job you never applied for.

One young woman, already working full time to support herself, kept getting called lazy by her parents who refused to help her pay for college.

So when she finally moved out to become more independent, her parents threw a fit.

Keep reading for the full story.

Figure college out myself? OK. Both of my parents work full time, so I mostly have all day to myself to clean and mentally prepare for work.

Her parents expect quite a bit from her.

My mother told me that I would have to help out around the house and watch the dogs. I understood, and I cleaned a lot.

She has many chores and responsibilities.

On my days off, I’m expected to clean the dishes and the kitchen. I’m also expected to clean my room, my parents’ room, the bathroom, and the living room. I’m supposed to watch the dogs as well.

Her parents take their control to an unhealthy level.

They even called me the servant of the house sometimes. If I didn’t have time to completely deep clean a room, I got yelled at and called lazy.

This obviously takes quite the toll on her mental health.

That doesn’t help my anxiety and depressive behaviors. By the time I get home on the days I work, both parents are asleep. So I never get to talk with them anymore.

So as she prepares to leave the house, her parents aren’t interested in helping her out at all.

Later on in August, I started getting everything ready for college. That’s when my parents told me they wouldn’t help me with college anymore and that I needed to figure it out.

One of the biggest concerns is the financial aspect.

The college I went to the last two years cost about 32K before scholarships and loans. So I get that it’s expensive and stressful for them. I’ve been told that I need to figure everything out.

Now they’re completely discounting all the work she does around the house.

They also said I’ve been nothing but lazy all summer and not preparing for college, which isn’t true. I’m 20 years old, and I don’t have credit to get a loan online. The fact that they’re calling me lazy when I have a full-time job, while trying to make a long-ish distance relationship work, really ticks me off.

Her boyfriend soon offers her a way out, so she took it.

After talking to my boyfriend, he told me to move in with him. I gladly accepted the offer and moved in. I was tired of constantly being degraded by my parents because I wasn’t doing enough for them. Now I’m moved in with him.

She’s slowly carving out a more independent lifestyle for herself, but her parents can’t stand to see her succeed.

I’m starting online college classes, working full time, and saving up money for college and other bills. My parents are not happy about this at all.

But as far as she’s concerned, she’s doing better than ever.

But you know what? I figured it out. I’m happy. I’m getting more financially stable. And best yet, I’m living with my boyfriend and not having to do long-ish distance anymore. I’d say I figured it out pretty well.

Sounds like this young woman is finally in a place she’s more appreciated.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter advises her on steps she can take to best protect herself.

Independence can be a wonderful thing.

This fellow parent can’t believe someone could treat their children this way.

Her parents didn’t seem keen on her staying, so she took her things and got out of their way.

It sounds like getting out of this house was the best decision she ever made.

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