D&D Dungeon Master Changed Player Roles To Keep The Game Fair, But One Player Felt Left Out

Sometimes trying to lead a game can be really tricky especially when you want everything to be fair for everyone!

This guy shares how he moved the game rules around which annoyed his best player.

Check out the full story.

AITA for nerfing one player’s character because he was overshadowing the rest of the party? I’m the DM for a new D&D campaign with five players. One of them is very experienced and knows how to build strong characters. The other four are either completely new or only played a little before, so they don’t really know the rules or how to optimize.

Things get a bit tricky between the players…

The experienced player made an Exblade Warlock inspired by Baldur’s Gate 3. In the very first combat, during the first round, he dealt 40 damage to the boss. Meanwhile, the others were doing maybe 5–10 damage each, and that was with me giving them little bonuses for creative ideas (like one player using lightning on a drenched enemy, so I doubled the damage). I could tell the newer players felt bad. They didn’t say anything, but the vibe was basically: “Why are we even here if he’s doing everything?” I didn’t want them to feel useless or bored.

UH OH…

For the second session, I tried to focus more on roleplay and puzzles, but there was still combat. To balance things a bit, I added a small homebrew mechanic only for the Warlock: every time he cast a spell, he had to roll a d6. 6 = the spell worked even better 5 = normal spell 4 = slightly weaker 3 = something felt off 2 = the spell fizzled or something funny happened 1 = the spell failed because his patron “didn’t feel like helping”

That’s INSANE!

It actually created some funny moments and the group seemed to enjoy it. But at the end of the session, the experienced player told me he didn’t appreciate it. He felt like his character wasn’t what he wanted anymore and that I was punishing him for building something strong. AITA for nerfing his character to keep the game fun for the others?

YIKES! That sounds a bit tricky.

Let’s find out how the Reddit community responded to this one.

This user knows this guy is at fault for not talking about the changes.

This user knows the dos and don’ts of the game!

This user knows this guy did something very annoying here!

This user knows there’s two sides to it!

This user knows something isn’t right here!

Someone’s being a bit weird here!

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.