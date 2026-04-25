Disabled Woman Supported Her Friend Through A Series Of Self-Inflicted Medical Episodes, But When Her Friend Compared Her Temporary Experience To A Lifelong Disability, Things Got Dramatic

Telling a lifelong wheelchair user that you now know what disability feels like after a few episodes of low blood sugar is a comparison most people would know better than to make.

When a disabled woman who had been patiently supporting her friend through a series of self-inflicted medical episodes heard her say she now understood what it was like to be disabled, the patience she had been holding onto suddenly ran out.

The friend left early, and the argument left a big mark on their relationship.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my friend that she doesn’t have a real disability? I am a disabled wheelchair user. I have multiple conditions that cause me issues with balance, sleep, pain, and breathing. I’ve lived with these conditions my whole life — however, my life is very full. I love to travel and adventure and do just as much as other people, but I rely heavily on aids.

Lately, one of her friends started going through a health scare of her own.

One of my close friends has started having hypos — low blood sugar episodes — within the past year. She’s only had three, but she feels very unwell when they happen. She gets cold and very dizzy, starts trembling and sweating, etc. It’s scary for her, which I understand and sympathize with.

Luckily for her, a lot of her problems are likely to improve with some lifestyle changes.

Diabetes and other conditions have been ruled out. Doctors are fairly confident that the hypos have been caused by her drinking habits. Doctors have advised her to cut back, and she’s lied to them saying she has. Last week she had another hypo. Since she told the doctors she had cut back on drinking, they gave her a medication to help.

The problem is, her friend is making a huge deal about it — and choosing some questionable language in the process.

Today she wrote a Facebook post announcing she is “fighting a disability” and that she needs support from her friends and family to get through it.

Even though she was annoyed, she held her tongue.

I ignored the post, finding it a little overdramatic — but there was no need to comment, so I didn’t. Within an hour or so, she messaged me asking why I hadn’t commented on her post. I told her I didn’t feel the need to, as we had spoken privately about her doctor’s appointment and the medication. My friend asked if she could come over as she was feeling low, so I said sure.

Then her friend really started pushing her luck.

She came over with her husband and we were having a nice evening playing cards and chatting, when she brought up the hypos again. I was listening and being supportive when she said, “I know what it’s like to be disabled like you now.”

That’s when she couldn’t be patient any longer.

I just lost it. I told her that she has no idea what it’s like to be disabled because she doesn’t have a real disability. It turned into a huge argument until eventually she left with her husband. After she left I started to feel bad about what I said. I know she’s struggling with this, but to compare it to my disability felt really hurtful. AITA?

Sounds like this friend had it comin’.

What did Reddit think?

Trying to police who is and who isn’t deserving of a certain label is a bit of a slippery slope.

This user thinks her friend could have chosen her words a lot more carefully.

“Tone deaf” is the word this user used to describe it.

Maybe it’s best to keep her distance from this friend altogether.

Regardless of her intentions, her friend crossed a major line.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.