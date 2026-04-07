Employee Deals With Annoying And Insufferable Guests At Work, So He Secretly Gets Back To Them By Maxing Out Their Credit Cards

Some guests can really test an employee’s patience.

The following story involves an employee’s coworker.

Whenever his coworker deals with the worst, insufferable guests, he gets back to them in a very sneaky way, and so far, it hasn’t come back to bite him.

Read the full story below to and find out what he does.

Hotel and pre-authorizations I had a co-worker who would pull this one out for the worst insufferable guests. Back in the day, we would run a credit card through a box linked to a phone line. It would do the preauthorized holds. You swiped and entered the amount to authorize.

You would get a code back and write it on the charge slip. Then, you would take an imprint of the card with the slidey carbon paper thingy.

This man came up with a petty revenge idea for guests who annoyed him.

If a customer annoyed him, he would take the imprint. He would enter the card number in the PA box.

He would pre-authorize $100 at a time over and over until it failed. Then he would do it for $50, then for $10.

He holds all of their credit limit until they cannot use their card.

The holds, like now, stayed for a few days. If the guest tried to use the card anywhere else for food, gas, or whatever, it would be declined. As far as I know, this never came back to him.

Lol. That’s genius and awful. Let’s find out what others have to say on Reddit!

This person shares an interesting fact.

This user did the same thing.

Here’s another comment.

Short and sensible.

Finally, here’s a different perspective.

Mess with the wrong employee, and your card might just “mysteriously” decline.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.