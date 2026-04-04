Employee Dealt With A Customer Upset About An Order They Made A Year Ago, So He Explained It Had Been Too Long And They Couldn’t Do Anything About It

Timing is crucial when it comes to customer complaints.

The following story involves an employee who works at a liquor company that has changed ownership.

He received a call from a customer who complained about a $300 whiskey they ordered over a year ago.

With no records or camera footage left to verify the claim, the situation quickly turned into a frustrating standoff.

Let’s take a closer look!

Customer wants a refund 1 yr after their purchase. I work at a liquor store, and we ship all over the country. A year before I started working there, the store received an online order. The order was for a few normal-ish bottles of whiskey plus one hard-to-find one in the $300 range.

This man witnessed the change of ownership in the company he’s working for.

Six months later, ownership changed. Nothing else about the store changed really. It carried the same products and worked the same way. The liquor store had the same owner for 30 years. Of course, they wanted to keep the local clientele and their reputation the same.

A customer called, complaining about the wrong vintage of the whiskey they ordered a year ago.

A little over six months after the ownership change, we received a call about the $300 bottle of whiskey. According to the customer, they had it shipped to their vacation house. They were not able to check on the bottles until the time they called. They said we sent the wrong vintage for the whiskey.

They had no way of confirming anything.

It had been over a year. We had no way of confirming anything. The people who did the shipping orders were not working there anymore. It was the previous owner’s son and the manager. So we had nothing to go off of. We could not even check our cameras to see if we did send the wrong bottle. Our system does not hold footage for that long.

He explained that they couldn’t do anything about it.

We told them, unfortunately, it had been too long. We also explained that we had new management and almost a whole new crew. Only three employees remained. All of them did not do any shipping work at all. Because of that, we would not be able to help them.

Now, the customer left them with a bad review, calling them scammers.

They left us a bad review. They said we purposely did what we did. They said we were thieves and running a scam. Lol.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this story.

This person offers a sound suggestion.

Here’s a simple reply…

Noone reads those things, says this one.

Here’s another idea…

Finally, short and straightforward.

If you wait a year to complain, don’t be surprised when customer care has expired.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.