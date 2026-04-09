Employee Honestly Tells Customers If An Item They Are Looking For Is Not Available, But They Keep Asking As If The Item Will Magically Appear

Retail workers often answer the same questions over and over again.

In this story, an employee kept telling customers that the item they wanted was not available.

Even after saying “no” multiple times, customers would ask, “Are you sure?”

She finds it pretty frustrating.

Let’s take a closer look!

No means no “Do you have…?” “I’m sorry, but no.” “None at all?” “No.”

This employee honestly answered the customer’s questions.

“But we came a long way.” “No, I don’t have any. Did you try this other place?” “They don’t have it either.” “I’m sorry to hear that.”

They would emphasize that no, there isn’t any stock.

“Are you sure–” No means no. Why is that so hard for customers to grasp? The thing will not magically appear just because you want it.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person chimes in.

Here’s another comment…

Indeed, right?

And finally, this person makes a valid point.

Seriously, how hard is it to understand that no means no?

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.