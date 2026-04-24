Employee Keeps Having His Lunch Stolen From The Office Fridge, So He Buys His Own Locked Mini Fridge, And His Coworkers Say He’s Overreacting

Office etiquette seems pretty straightforward, but not everyone gets it or cares.

So, what would you do if your food kept going missing at work and no one took responsibility? Would you just let it go to keep things friendly? Or would you find your own solution, even if it makes everything awkward with your coworkers?

In the following story, one employee deals with this and takes matters into his own hands. Here’s what happened.

AITA for getting a new fridge after someone kept stealing my lunch at the office? So, I’m on a 3-month work trip in the Netherlands, working in a small office with about 8 people. We share a communal fridge. Over the past month and during the first two months, my lunch has been stolen a few times, and it’s not just random snacks but an entire meal I got from the restaurant because cooking our own meals was difficult, so I eat out most of the time, and it’s always been stolen without a trace.

Frustrated, he tried to bring it up.

It’s not just frustrating. It’s expensive, and this messes up my day every time. I mentioned this a couple of times during the conference meeting that someone has been taking my lunch, and everyone ignored it, so no one took responsibility for admitting it. I really wanted this to stop, so I bought a mini fridge and put it on a free desk close to me, nothing fancy, just enough to hold my meal and a drink. I also put a little lock on it just for extra peace of mind, but now everyone thinks I’m overreacting and not being friendly with the team. But when I’m complaining, nobody says anything. AITA?

Eek! There’s nothing worse than stolen food.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit would’ve done the same thing.

This person suggests maybe telling HR.

For this person, he should be passive-aggressive about it.

This is an interesting point.

According to this comment, the guilty parties are the ones complaining.

He did the right thing, but he should go to HR if people keep giving him a hard time.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.