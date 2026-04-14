Employee Refused To Prepay Gas On A Customer’s Card Because Of Store Policy, But She Eventually Gave In To The Entitled Customer’s Demand

Working in customer service often means dealing with difficult customers.

In this story, an employee was working at a gas station where management banned prepaying for gas using cards inside the store.

One customer insisted it had been done before and demanded that the employee do it again, despite the rules.

The situation quickly escalated, leaving the employee shocked by the rude insults that followed.

Check out the full details below!

Have a great day! I work at a gas station that connects to a grocery store. Our managers don’t want us to prepay for cards. They want them used at the pump. Well, some employees still do it.

This employee informed the customer that they don’t do prepays on cards.

I got one customer who got it done before. The customer will be C and M will be me. C: Can I get $25 on pump 3? M: I’m sorry. We can’t do prepays on cards. You’ll need to use it at the pump. C: Well, I did it here the other day. The guy took my card and ran it.

The customer insisted and even wanted to involve a manager.

M: I’m sorry, ma’am. But our management told me we could not do it. C: Well, I’m on E. Here. they did it last time. Do it. Do you need to call your manager? I wish I did it. M: (Trying to de-escalate) Alright, ma’am. I’ll do it this time, but I won’t be able to do it again. C: Just do it.

She ran the card, pumped gas on the customer’s car, and still got cursed.

M: (Runs it through.) Okay, ma’am. But just so you know, I’ll need to report this to my manager. C: Stop talking. I don’t care. Take the card, go to the pump, and pump gas. She comes back up to the window. C: Your mother’s a b****. M: (Shocked people still use that) Have a good day! C: Screw you.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s another interesting opinion.

Finally, this one is curious.

Some customers can’t end their day without cursing another human being.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.