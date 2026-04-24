Employee Tried To Calm An Angry Customer On The Phone, But He Kept Yelling And Swearing As If The Problem Would Be Magically Solved

Some customers think they can get what they want when they start screaming.

The following story involves an employee who received a call from an angry customer.

The customer was demanding information that the employee couldn’t legally provide.

So the caller started yelling and swearing repeatedly as if the policy would magically change because of how he was behaving.

Read the full story below to find out more…

Hey screaming doesn’t make me have the information. A customer calls in angry. Cool, it happens. He refuses to give a name. Finally, he tells me what he wants. He gives me his name eventually. Then, I tell him we don’t really have that information.

This employee explained that they couldn’t give the information the customer was asking for.

We can’t give that kind of advice. We can only give general information that we are provided with. He starts cursing at me and screaming more. Now, it turns into a rant.

The customer continued to curse at him.

He says we should check the information to make sure it’s right. We only provide this as a courtesy. Please stop using profanity. Please be professional. Him: I’m not using profanity. He proceeds to keep cursing.

He threatened to call his supervisor.

Me: You just did. Please remain professional. Him: What are you? Are you a friggin’ priest? You’re not professional. Me: I’m going to call a supervisor. I already warned you twice.

The customer finally hung up.

I call my supervisor. Customer hangs up. What in your lead-addled brain made you think this was how to get an answer? I already told you we don’t know and can’t say.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

It’s not working on you, says this person.

This user shares a personal experience.

Here’s another interesting story.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

Yelling doesn’t solve problems… ever!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.