Employee Was About To Close The Store When A Customer Entered 5 Minutes Before Closing, So She Confronted Her And Told Her To Leave

Closing time means closing time.

In this story, an employee had to deal with a customer who walked in 5 minutes before the store closed.

The customer said she wouldn’t take long, so she let her shop.

A few minutes later, she decided to confront the rude and disrespectful woman.

Check out the full details below.

We’re closed now. This jerk. The store closes at 7. It is on our door. It is on our Google business page and on our Facebook. I told her we closed in 5 minutes when she walked in.

This employee reminded the rude customer that the store was already closed.

“It’s okay, I just wanted to grab a few things,” she says Cool, whatever. I am already done with humanity at this point. I am dead inside. Five minutes pass. I say, “I’m sorry, ma’am, but we are closed now. I can ring up what you have. But I have to close the store now.”

The customer continued to show entitlement.

She huffs the huff of entitlement. “Didn’t your manager tell you to stay open late for paying customers?” No. She told me we close at 7. Had you been a little nicer while in the store, I may have given you an extra few minutes. But no.

So, she didn’t give the customer a chance after she insulted the store.

You decided to talk crap about the clothes we have. You talked about the fact that we do not have your exact size. You said our other products are “cheaper on Amazon.” So no. Get out. We closed at 7.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Here’s a response from Karen. Lol.

This user shares a similar experience.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Finally, this person gives another perspective.

If you want VIP treatment, don’t insult the store five minutes before closing.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.