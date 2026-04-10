Exhausted Woman Tried To Go To Bed Early, But When Her Entitled Family Kept Dropping By Unannounced Expecting A Meal, She Finally Hit A Breaking Point

Showing up to someone’s house unannounced at 9PM and expecting a hot meal is bold enough to make just about anyone raise their eyebrows.

So when a woman started getting repeat late-night visits from her brother-in-law’s family — who would eat, watch TV, and leave while she cleaned up — she finally hit a breaking point.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not being too tired and not able to accommodate my BIL who often comes unannounced? AITA if last night I was too tired from a whole day outing and not able to get up from bed when my brother-in-law and his partner and stepdaughter arrived for their intended dinner? They arrived around 9, and I was too tired and sleepy.

She thought maybe she would have guests, but was so exhausted to really speak up.

My son mentioned earlier around 5PM that his tito had chatted him saying they would come for dinner. I brushed this off because I was too tired, but mentioned to my son that if they did come, there was still cooked rice and adobo for them to eat just in case.

She feels her family has created a habit of making unwanted visits.

Aside from last night, there are several instances where they would come unannounced — around 9 or 10PM. We are already in bed around 8PM, as this is our sleeping time. We get up early as well to work, so coming unannounced late at night is a total inconvenience to us.

Their unannounced drop-ins have really started to impact her routine.

When they come, they would just sit, turn on the TV, watch Netflix, connect to the internet, and call whoever they wanted to video call. While me — sleepy and tired — had to get out of bed and cook for them and serve them. After eating, they get up and go home. While I still have to clean the table and wash the dishes.

This is just plain inconsiderate.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user doesn’t get the most flattering impression of these family members.

This all comes down to a major boundaries issue.

If anyone should respect her bedtime, it should be her own family.

It’s best to be direct about this new boundary.

Boundaries are boundaries — even with family.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.