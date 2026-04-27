Family Friends Moved In Next Door And Became Neighbors, But When They Moved, They Immediately Became A Massive Burden

Moving in next door with some family friends can be a real blessing for everyone, but it can also put stress on the relationship once you are neighbors.

What would you do if family friends were moving in next door to you and they immediately started taking advantage of you by demanding to be able to stay in your house while they move and that you cook for them?

That is what happened to the family in this story, and the stress on the relationship is only building and causing more problems.

Overbearing new neighbors who used to be family friends – HELP Our old family friends who we lived far away from are moving as new neighbors in a new place.

When friends need help, you help them. Even if it is inconvenient.

We have to house and feed them (they are HEAVY eaters, 3 people would eat 4x the amount our family of four) for a week then when they unpack we will give 3 meals for another 10 days ish. They seem stingy and their family won’t go out to eat since they have good free food next door.

Are they doing anything for themselves?

They asked us to help unpack their stuff but we have allergies and aren’t even done unpacking our house as we just moved in too. They are saying they’ll make their family and friends stay at our house, no boundaries, even though they have enough and more space in their house.

Why are even more people staying at this house?

We like privacy and quiet time and the wife seems like shell come everyday. Also, they got us fake silver for our housewarming gift after my mom told them we got them a real silver gift.

At some point, they just need to tell them no.

Also, the wife is saying my mom has to cook meals for any guest that comes to her house because my mom cooks well. My mom has not even gotten a break since we moved in and has been cooking for our other friends and now these guys make me feel like it was a mistake to have them as our neighbors even though we planned this move together.

This would be wrong to do, but tempting.

We can’t make bad food on purpose and we can’t be directly rude because we’ve been family friends for decades. ALSO, we are super clean freaks and they made such a big mess during the 2 days they were here so far, and I can’t imagine them messing our house up everyday especially as neighbors.

They need to establish strict boundaries.

My parents are stuck! Maybe we should have lived peacefully in our old home. Also, their kids moved out so they wont even be busy. Am I wrong for being upset? How do we handle this? AITA?

The parents need to pause and establish firm boundaries. It may make things awkward, but it is the only real option.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this difficult situation.

It should be that easy.

Yup, they need to grow up.

Yup, put a stop to it now.

Apparently they aren’t open to changing.

What was the relationship like before the move.

Either end the friendship or create boundaries.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.