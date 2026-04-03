Frustrated Employee Had To Work Extra Because A Secret Shopper Gave A Zero To The Store And The Employees

Who would have thought customers could be so mean to drop a 0 as a review!

Find out how this employee had to work extra because of annoying customers.

Check out the full story.

Store got 0% on secret shop I work at a store that sells items for home (curtains, bedding, bath etc) and we get secret shopped once a week. Management is very on top of this, we even have a board in the staff room with our ranking and we can read every secret shop report. They ask these people questions like,

UH OH…

“were you offered a basket?” “Did someone approach you within 5 minutes?” “If no one approached you go approach an employee” University just started this week so we have been slammed. So understandably we are trying to restock and clean and answer questions (even the stupid ones). This lady really put “The store just didn’t seem inviting”

That sounds annoying!

“the employee was laughing with a coworker which made me uncomfortable” (this employee works with his girlfriend and sister and his lads so they’re gunna joke at some point in the shift and he’s actually one of the best employees there. ) “the cashier just didn’t seem welcoming, she didn’t make eye contact until we were almost finished” All understandable to a degree, but 0% 0 ?!?! There wasn’t one thing you liked about your visit?

That’s INSANE!

Now management is up everyone’s neck to forget everything else that needs to be done and only focus on saying hello to people. They even have this poor kid spend his shift standing at the front door handing baskets to everyone who walks in so they “have guaranteed points” on their next shop. Customer service comes naturally to me so it just seems fake and forced and they’ll forget about it in a week. But really once a week is overkill to be secret shopped, where do they find these people!?

OUCH! That must have hurt!

Why can’t people just drop in good comments for hardworking employees?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user shares an old story from their work.

This user wishes whoever came up with this idea goes to hell.

This user knows exactly the kind of people that drop these comments.

This user shares a story from their work.

This user knows this idea serves nobody!

Somebody’s a bit annoyed here!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.