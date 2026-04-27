Graduate School Applicant Accepted A Sales Job Without Disclosing His Six-Month Timeline, So Now He’s Questioning Whether Keeping Quiet Could Tarnish His Professional Reputation

Needing income and making ethical decisions don’t always go and in hand.

When a grad school applicant accepted a sales position without disclosing his six-month timeline because he needed the money and it was the only offer on the table, his parents called it an ethical issue and the doubt started creeping in.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTAH if I accept a job knowing I will have to leave in half a year? I am planning on going to graduate school in the fall. I have been applying to jobs in sales — an office job, not door-to-door sales — to pay for bills and save money until school starts. I was recently offered a job, but during my interview I didn’t disclose that I’m planning on attending graduate school this year.

Some people in his inner circle are now getting in his ear.

My parents are concerned about the ethical issue of me not disclosing this, since there was a strong possibility I would not have been offered the job if I had disclosed it.

He now fears the worst.

Now I have this fear that if they find out I left the company after six months to go to graduate school, it will hurt my professional reputation in the future.

He weighs his options.

From a business perspective, I’m aware I am the AH. But from a personal perspective, I need income and this was the only job I was offered in a timely manner. Considering the position is in sales — a field with somewhat high turnover — my friends are saying I shouldn’t be as concerned.

But isn’t clear on the right path forward.

But after speaking with my parents, I am struggling to decide what to do.

It’s very unlikely an employer would repay a courtesy like this.

What did Reddit have to say?

The situation isn’t ideal, but ultimately this employee needs to do what’s best for his career.

This user doesn’t really understand the concern.

Maybe high turnover is a bit more acceptable in some career paths.

This user agrees it’s understandable.

Making a living is tough, so sometimes that means making equally tough decisions.

He’s not the first person to leave a role early and he certainly won’t be the last.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.